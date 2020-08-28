“Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Republic” Public Union launched new campaign

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Republic” Public Union has launched a new campaign "Massacre in Khankendi".

The aim of the campaign is to draw attention to the terrorist acts prepared by Armenian special services since the beginning of 1988 and intentionally committed since September 18 of the same year against Azerbaijanis living in the city of Khankendi.

In the cycle of monstrous crimes committed by Armenia against our people, little attention has been paid to the events in Khankendi. There is a special need to study these events, which are a clear example of Armenian atrocities, in order to put them on the agenda again and pass them on to future generations.

The storyline of each video, prepared with the technical support of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company, is based on the life stories of people who have fallen victim to Armenian terror and are still experiencing that pain today.

With this project, the "Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Republic” Public Union aims to form a database on events in Khankendi on its Internet resources.

It is envisaged to translate short films based on people's stories into different languages.

The first short film in the framework of the project "Massacre in Khankendi" tells the life story of Nurida Maharramova, who lived in Khankendi and worked as a teacher at the secondary school number 4 named after Nizami Ganjavi.

In the film, Maharramova tells the horrors that her family has experienced through the fault of Armenians.

