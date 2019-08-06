Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh released a statement on “Pan-Armenian Games”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tural Ganjaliyev, Chairman of Chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made a statement, APA reports.

“According to the information released in Armenian media “opening ceremony” of so-called “pan-Armenian” games was held at the occupied territories of Azerbaijan on August 5, 2019. At the opening ceremony which was held with the participation of Armenia and criminal authority that operates at the territories of our country Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a speech demonstrating once again that the country he represents pursues a policy of military occupation against Azerbaijan by not hesitating to speak publicly about the violence that has been carrying out and declared that Nagorno-Karabakh - Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory recognized by international organizations and the world community belongs to Armenia,” he said in the statement.

Nikol Pashinyan, who tried to position himself as a person who is "committed to democratic values" while coming to power in Armenia, firstly hindered the negotiation process by making various contradictory statements, then in his last speech publicly stated that Armenia was an aggressor and showed his true face. In fact, his statement confirms that true objective of Armenia is an occupational policy and “the right to self-determination” sounded by Armenia and the criminal regime in Nagorno Karabakh is nothing else than to hide behind the occupational policy.

