Sarajevo’s Bosnian Cultural Center hosted a festive concert marking Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary, co-organized by local cultural foundations and the Federal Ministry of Culture and Sports.

The program featured Hajibeyli’s works alongside European classics by Mendelssohn, Schubert, Monti, and Strauss, highlighting the universal appeal of Azerbaijani music, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Officials and attendees praised the event’s cultural unity, showcasing music’s power to bridge East and West.

