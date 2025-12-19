EU approves €90bn support package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union leaders have agreed to provide €90 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine for 2026–2027, marking one of the bloc’s largest long-term support commitments since Russia’s invasion.

The decision was confirmed by European Council President António Costa following an EU summit in Brussels on December 18–19. “We have a deal,” Costa wrote on X. “Decision to provide 90 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2026–27 approved,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the aid will be delivered as an interest-free loan, sending what he described as a strong political message to Moscow. According to Merz, Ukraine will only be required to repay the loan after Russia has paid reparations for the damage caused by the war.

“This sends a clear signal from Europe to Putin: this war will not be worth it,” Merz said, adding that Russian assets will remain frozen until compensation is made.

The agreement came after intense negotiations at the EU leaders’ summit, where financial backing for Ukraine beyond 2025 was a central issue. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen previously stated that the meeting would continue until a solution was reached.

Earlier, Germany warned that failing to support a reparations-based loan could harm EU credit ratings and raise borrowing costs. At the same time, the United States has reportedly urged some EU countries to reconsider using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha dismissed EU concerns over frozen assets, saying such fears are fueled by Russian disinformation and pressure from Moscow.

The €90 billion package reinforces the EU’s long-term commitment to Ukraine’s defense, recovery, and financial stability as the war continues with no immediate resolution in sight.

News.Az