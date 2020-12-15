Azerbaijani, Croatian FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman.

Bayramov gave detailed information to the other side about the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region, as well as the implementation of issues arising from the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020. The importance of the implementation of this agreement in terms of ensuring lasting peace, security and prosperity in the region was stressed.

The sides also discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

