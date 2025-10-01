Azerbaijani defence minister sends condolences to Italy over fatal air crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has expressed condolences to his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto following the deaths of two servicemen in a military plane crash, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of two servicemen in the crash of a T-260B aircraft belonging to the 70th Wing of the Italian Air Force during a training flight near Circeo National Park,” the minister wrote.

“I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families. May Allah grant eternal peace to the departed,” the message added.

Two Italian Air Force servicemen were killed on Wednesday when their T-260B aircraft went down during training exercises over Circeo National Park, south of Rome near Sabaudia. Rescue teams found the wreckage in flames with the bodies of the crew inside.

