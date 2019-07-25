Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting over military aircraft crash
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and a group consisting of representatives of relevant structures and services visited the operation headquarters established to investigate the causes of the military aircraft crash and take the necessary steps.
An official meeting was held under Minister Hasanov’s leadership, the Defense Ministry reported.
The minister gave relevant instructions to continue interaction with other government agencies.
