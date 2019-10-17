Azerbaijani defense minister meets OSCE MG co-chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA), Stephane Visconti (France) and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Defense Ministry said.

The parties discussed the latest situation on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops and the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, in particular in the Gazakh direction of the front, as well as the prospect of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

