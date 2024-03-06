Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Ankara, has met with Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yaşar Güler, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

Prior to the meeting, a delegation led by Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara and Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. The Azerbaijani delegation laid a wreath at the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the park and the grave of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Tribute was paid to the memory of Great Leaders.

Then, a solemn welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye. The defense ministers passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were performed.

In accordance with the protocol, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov signed the “Book of Honor”.

At the meeting, the Minister of National Defense of the fraternal country welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Türkiye. Yaşar Güler expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation based on mutual trust and support will continue to develop successfully.

The Defense Minister thanked his Turkish counterpart for the hospitality. Colonel General Zakir Hasanov emphasized that the sincere relations between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Türkiye have a positive impact on the sphere of military cooperation as on other spheres.

The meeting also attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

