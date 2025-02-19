Azerbaijani defense minister observes Land Forces' command-staff exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s leadership observed the Land Forces’ command-staff exercise conducted in line with the training plan for 2025.

After clarifying the tasks on the map, the commanders’ relevant reports on the decisions made were heard, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.



Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was reported that in accordance with the plan, the units were withdrawn on alert to exercise area. Units, brought to state of combat readiness, carried out camouflage and security measures on the terrain and conducted battle and self-defense training using modern methods and means.



The minister commended the progress of the exercise focused on enhancing commanders’ decision-making and management skills and ensuring interoperability between headquarters and units while bringing units to various states of combat readiness.



Hasanov set specific tasks to the relevant high-ranking officers on the improvement of military personnel’s professionalism and combat training.

News.Az