Azerbaijani defense minister offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of condolences to Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye Hulusi Akar, News.Az reports.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths and injuries of people as a result of a strong earthquake in Turkiye.

Your grief is our grief too. Azerbaijan always stands by fraternal Turkiye.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of those who died as a result of this tragedy, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish healing to all the wounded.

May Allah rest their souls in peace,” Minister Hasanov said in his letter.

