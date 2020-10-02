Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia begins sending women to front

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is already sending women to the front line, Colonel General, Chief of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service, said on Friday.

“The Armenian armed forces, suffering big losses during the fierce battles, have been recently experiencing a great shortage of personnel,” Dargahli said.

“Along with the big number of casualties, the reason is the demoralization of the personnel of a number of units of the Armenian armed forces on the front line and frequent refusal of servicemen to go into battle,” the spokesman said.

“The growing number of casualties and the lack of reserve forces forced the Armenian Ministry of Defense to appeal to the women of the country,” Dargahli said. “The Armenian Ministry of Defense has already formed a women's battalion, which currently becomes complete.”

News.Az