Azerbaijani Defense Ministry responds to David Tonoyan's speech

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has replied to the speech of Armenia’s defense minister David Tonoyan regarding the army building concept in Armenia, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

"Commenting on Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan's views on the "concept of army building", it should be noted that this is a populist step taken by him to keep his seat in the light of the recent dismissal of high-ranking military officials in Armenia. It is absurd for a defense minister to make such a statement in a country where foreign debt exceeds the state budget and whose economy is formed by foreign donations and marathons. Thus, the ideas voiced by D. Tonoyan are practically impossible to implement in Armenia. Neither Armenia's economy nor its military potential allows it. These views of the Armenian Defense Minister addressed to the domestic audience are nothing but theoretical hypotheses taken from various foreign military-strategic works. One of the highlights of Tonoyan's speech was the recognition of the deployment of Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh on the line of contact, which once again officially confirms that Armenia is an occupying country," the statement says.

News.Az