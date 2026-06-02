Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan assess current strategic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further developing the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan during a phone call on Tuesday.

The two sides noted that the high-level political dialogue established between the heads of state has made a significant contribution to the dynamic development of cooperation across a wide range of areas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The ministers exchanged views on opportunities to expand cooperation in the political, economic, trade, transport and communications, energy, investment and humanitarian spheres, as well as in other areas.

They also praised the mutual support and productive cooperation between the two countries within international and regional organisations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other multilateral platforms, stressing the importance of further coordination.

During the telephone conversation, Bayramov and Saidov also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az