Azerbaijani delegation attends 33rd Summer Olympics Games mission leaders' seminar

The seminar for the 33rd Summer Olympics Games mission leaders has been held in Paris, the capital of France, News.Az.

Chef de Mission of the Azerbaijan team for Paris 2024, the head of department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elnur Mammadov and Deputy chef de mission, head of the International Relations Department of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Anar Baghirov attended the event.

The seminar focused on the preparation process for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. The seminar participants were in detail informed about the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics, medicine, transport, venues, as well as the athletes' village, accreditation, registration and accomodation of athletes and other issues.

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be the biggest event ever organised in France. The Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024. Paris 2024 will offer an opening ceremony that will be bold, original and unique. For the first time in the history of the Summer Olympic Games, the ceremony will not be taking place in a stadium. Taking on a new guise, the parade of athletes will be held on the Seine, with boats for each national delegation, equipped with cameras to allow television and online viewers to see the athletes up close. Wending their way from east to west, the 10,500 athletes will thus cross through the centre of Paris, the overall playing field for the Games, which will showcase their sporting prowess over the next 16 days. The parade will come to the end of its 6 km route in front of the Trocadéro, where the remaining elements of the Olympic protocol and final shows will take place.

