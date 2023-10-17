Azerbaijani delegation attends 5th meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials in charge of media and information of OTS (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, took part in the 5th meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials in charge of media and information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic, News.Az reports.

Delivering a speech at the meeting, Ismayilov said that the common history and moral values are giving a serious impetus to the development of cooperation based on a solid foundation and the education of societies, as well as to the increase of mutual trust.

He noted that the integration of Azerbaijani media into the international information space is of paramount importance against the backdrop of the world’s realities. Ismayilov also emphasized the exceptional role of the Memorandum of Understanding “On strategic cooperation in the field of media between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye”, as well as the memorandums of understanding signed by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the Agency of Information and Mass Communications under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Ismayilov said that the formation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms aimed at the joint promotion and protection of national interests in the media space, the expansion of experience exchange, as well as the creation of mutual relations in the field of media, are among the main goals of the Media Development Agency.

The executive director also underscored the need for solidarity among journalists of the Turkic world in order to convey information about Turkic-speaking countries to the international audience in a prompt and correct manner. Ismayilov stressed the importance of increasing professionalism and vigilance with the aim of covering the truths of the geography where Turkic-speaking countries are located and providing unbiased information.

