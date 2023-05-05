Azerbaijani delegation attends IJF Congress 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, including Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Elnur Mammadli and General Secretary Rashad Rasullu have attended the International Judo Federation`s (IJF) congress held in Doha, Qatar, News.az reports.

IJF President Marius Vizer as well as President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani and Director General of the International Judo Federation and President of the International Esports Federation (IESF) Vlad Marinescu made opening remarks.

The speakers highlighted the issues concerning the innovations, as well as sports development programs.

The 2023 IJF Congress made it possible to discover what the next two years would be made of and featured the elections for the position of General Secretary and General Treasurer of the organisation. Lisa Allan was elected the new IJF General Secretary, while Naser Al Tamimi was also re-elected as General Treasurer of the organisation.

IJF President Marius Vizer announced the theme for the World Judo Day 2023 would be ‘bring your friend to judo’.

The IJF congress is statutorily takes place every two years, and provides an opportunity for the judo community to come together to discuss important issues and make decisions about the future of judo.

This year`s congress was attended by IJF`s official figures, as well as representatives from more than 100 countries.

News.Az