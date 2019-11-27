Azerbaijani delegation meets head of Kabardino-Balkar Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation has met with head of Kabardino-Balkar Republic Kazbek Kokov in the city of Nalchik, AZERTAC reported.

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahashukur Pashazade highlighted close relations between the people of Caucasus and Azerbaijan in a number of fields. “One of our common values was fighting against fascism. Unfortunately, today some forces support fascism. Today a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh, who used violence against people, are erected in some places. We should joint fight against such cases,” Pashazade underlined. He hailed participation of the representatives from Russia and the Caucasus region in the 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders in Baku.

Kazbek Kokov described Russia-Azerbaijan relations as successful. He told of Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade`s contribution to strengthening inter-religious and international relations in the Caucasus.

The Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov praised the relations of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia as well as successful development of these ties at the international level. Ali Hasanov hailed the recent official visit of the first Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the Russian Federation and the meetings she held here in terms of expanding relations between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az