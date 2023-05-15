Azerbaijani delegation takes part 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has attended the 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum held on May 11-13, News.Az reports.

The event brought together representatives of the Russian and foreign legal community, business, and government as well as prominent public and government figures, who discussed the role and place of law in the modern world.

The discussions also focused on topical aspects of antimonopoly regulation, competitive conditions in markets, establishment of mutual relations between regulatory bodies, as well as increasing the effectiveness of international legal cooperation in the field of competition development.

News.Az