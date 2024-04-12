Azerbaijani Deputy FM visits Greece, holds several meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 10-12, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev was on a working visit to Greece.

As part of the visit, Rzayev attended panel discussions at the 9th Delphi Economic Forum on the session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP).

The Azerbaijani deputy FM highlighted preparations for COP29 in Azerbaijan, as well as steps taken by the country to protect the environment and develop alternative energy sources. He said the territories liberated from occupation were declared green zone, provided with green energy, restored on the basis of "smart city" and "smart village" concepts.

As part of the visit, Rzayev met with the Greek government and parliament members. At the meetings, the sides exchanged views on the current state of and prospects for cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as issues on the regional and international agendas.

