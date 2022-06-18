Azerbaijani deputy PM attends 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has visited Russia to participate in the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

During the visit, the delegation met with Russian officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Aide to the President Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg Evgeny Grigoriev.

The Azerbaijani delegation also attended a plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The delegation also viewed the various pavilions, as well as held a number of other meetings.

News.Az