News.Az presents an article headlined "Azerbaijani diaspora reacts to Armenian provocation in Ukrainian media" published by Vesti.az

“This is an obvious provocation of those worried about the growing level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. I can’t call otherwise the message of a number of Ukrainian media that “Azerbaijan, which was the venue for the official event under the auspices of the EU Eastern Partnership, refused the representative of Ukraine because of her Armenian origin”. This, according to the publication of “European Truth” refers to the director of the Department of International Cooperation and European Integration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Mary Hakobyan," the head of the United Diaspora of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine, Doctor of Law Hikmet Javadov wrote on his Facebook page.

“According to our data, the Conflict Analysis seminar really took place on January 13-16 in Baku. It was organized by the European Union for the countries of the Eastern Partnership. And the participants in this seminar were very pleased with how the event was organized. As for Ms. Hakobyan, she really was among those invited to participate in the event. The Azerbaijani side gave all guarantees of her security. But, for reasons inexplicable to the host country, at the very last moment, M. Hakobyan herself refused a trip to Azerbaijan.

After that, information leaked into the Ukrainian media distorted the facts and created the preconditions for speculation. This saddens us, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora of Ukraine. Because it is quite obvious that the paymasters of such misinformation are the forces that are very concerned about the obvious development of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations.

Indeed, trade between our countries is growing, and political contacts between our countries are getting stronger. It’s enough to recall how warm and fruitful was the visit of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky to Baku last December. Within its framework, many meetings were held, many mutually beneficial documents were signed, relations between our countries received a new impetus.

And just recently, during the meeting held in Verkhovna Rada, the composition of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan was approved. It included 48 Ukrainian deputies. The co-chairs of the working group were deputies Valery Kolyukh and Vladimir Kreidenko. I was proud and happy to attend this meeting. At this meeting, my initiative to hold a meeting between members of the working group on interparliamentary relations with representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Ukraine was approved. To increase the effectiveness of the working group, it was important to choose a secretary from the Diaspora organization. I am grateful to everyone who supported the candidacy of Ivan Slobodianik nominated by me.

I’m talking about all this in order to show how much Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations have developed recently. And this, in my opinion, is what worries forces that are stirring up a “scandal” in the Ukrainian media. Moreover, the authors of this misinformation are trying to describe this case as if the “Hakobyan case” is evidence of a conflict between Kyiv and Baku.

This is not the case. But looking at this incident, we once again saw the “ears” of those who are so nervous about the rapid development of relations between our countries. Their attempts are in vain. Azerbaijan and Ukraine will further deepen relations, support each other in various international organizations, unlike Armenia, which has always supported Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian Crimea,” H. Javadov wrote.

