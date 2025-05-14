Azerbaijani diplomat slams some Francophone countries for misusing platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev has criticized certain member states of the Francophonie organization for using the platform for purposes unrelated to its core mission.

Speaking during a session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations, Rafiyev addressed lawmakers on the topic “The Rise of the Global South and the West: Azerbaijan's Role, New Opportunities for Cooperation and Development,” News.Az reports, citing local media.

At the same time, the deputy minister emphasised that Azerbaijan has many friends within the organisation, adding: “We hope that friendly countries will adhere to an approach that aligns with the organisation’s principles.”

The diplomat further announced Azerbaijan's plan to expand cooperation with several African countries in 2025, including Ethiopia, Somalia, and Guinea.

“Following COP29, we are interested in expanding cooperation with African countries. Therefore, the expansion of diplomatic representation with some African nations is currently under discussion,” Rafiyev underscored.

The Francophonie (formally the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, or OIF) is an international organisation that represents countries and regions where French is a customary language, where a significant proportion of the population is Francophone (French speakers), or where there is a notable affiliation with French culture.

While originally focused on cultural and linguistic cooperation, the Francophonie has gradually acquired a more political role, leading to criticism that some member states use it as a platform for diplomatic manoeuvring or advancing national interests beyond the organisation's stated goals—exactly the kind of concern raised by Azerbaijani officials.

News.Az