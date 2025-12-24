Azerbaijani Ecology Ministry, UN explore cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rashad Ismayilov, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, met with Vladanka Andreeva, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, to mark the completion of her mission in the country.

The meeting focused on existing bilateral cooperation in environmental protection, as well as prospects for future collaboration, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Vladanka Andreeva expressed her gratitude for the fruitful cooperation and partnership established during her tenure in Azerbaijan.

