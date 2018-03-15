Azerbaijani economy continues to grow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s GDP volume exceeded 11.54 billion manats in January-February 2018 that is 1.3 percent more than in January-February 2017, according to a report of

The volume of GDP per capita stood at 1,178.7 manats.

In January-February 2018, the volume of GDP produced in the non-oil sector of the country increased by 2.3 percent, while no growth was observed in the oil and gas sector as compared to January-February 2017.

Thus, 48.3 percent (almost 5.57 billion manats) of Azerbaijan’s GDP accounted for industrial sphere, 6.2 percent (715.57 million manats) – for construction, 2.7 percent (311.62 million manats) – for agriculture, forestry and fishery.

Net taxes on production and import accounted for 6.6 percent of Azerbaijan’s GDP.

According to the report, 9.6 percent of the GDP (1.1 billion manats), produced in the service sector, accounted for trade and maintenance of vehicles, 6.5 percent (almost 750.2 million manats) – for transport and warehousing, 2.6 percent (nearly 300.1 million manats) – for accommodation of tourists and catering, 1.6 percent (184.66 million manats) – for information and communication services, 15.9 percent (1.8 billion manats) – for other services.

