Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan temporarily suspends consular services

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan has temporarily suspended consular services amid the coronavirus fears.

“According to the instruction issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, as part of the measures took to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Consular Section of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan temporarily restricts the group and individual reception of citizens and direct contact with them for a definite period (till April 20, 2020; if necessary, this period may be extended),” the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Continuous reception of the appeals of citizens will be carried out only through e-mail or telephone communication,” said the statement. “Citizens are requested to send their appeals and questions to the e-mail of the embassy or contacting Fariz Jafarov, First Secretary (Consul) of the embassy through mobile number.”

News.Az

