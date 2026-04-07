Israel issues urgent Iranian rail warning: 'Your life is at risk'

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The war in the Middle East now in its second month shows no sign of abating, with US President Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to make a deal nearing Tehran remains defiant.

An Iranian official has called on citizens to form human chains around the country's energy plant to protect them against any possible American strike, News.Az reports, citing THE TIMES OF INDIA.

The coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.



On Monday in his address to media, Trump shared details about the rescue of two American pilots in Iran after their F-15E was shot down by Tehran’s air defence systems on Friday. One pilot was recovered shortly after ejecting, while the weapon systems officer (WSO)—identified by Trump as a US Air Force colonel—was rescued in a separate operation carried out by US special forces.

Meanwhile, the US president also warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has effectively blockaded in retaliation. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global shipping corridor, with roughly 20% of the world’s crude oil supply passing through it, making any disruption a major concern for global energy markets.

In a strongly worded post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump issued a direct warning to Iran, threatening military action if it failed to return to negotiations.

“Tuesday will be ‘Power Plant Day’ and ‘Bridge Day’ in Iran—unlike anything seen before. Open the Strait, or face severe consequences,” he wrote, in a message that also included unusually harsh language and rhetoric.

News.Az