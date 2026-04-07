Crocus City Hall attackers plotted a double-strike on Moscow

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While three attackers hit Crocus, a second duo was reportedly set to strike elsewhere at the exact same time.

The organizers of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall had planned to carry out a second terrorist attack in Moscow, but later abandoned those plans and decided to target the concert hall with a reinforced group of gunmen instead, a participant in the trial, News.Az reports, citing TASS

The investigation has established that a foreign-based handler known as Saifullo was preparing recruited and trained militants to carry out two terrorist attacks in Moscow.

The second attack was to be carried out [simultaneously] with the assault on Crocus City Hall. It was to involve two people, while three others would take part in the Crocus attack. The handler, identified by the alias Saifullo, has been put on a wanted list and is outside Russia.

The location of the second planned attack and the method of its execution were not specified. But it was also meant to kill many people.

News.Az