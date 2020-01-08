Azerbaijani energy minister to attend TurkStream opening

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is on a visit to Turkey to take part in an official opening ceremony of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, the E

The opening ceremony of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline will be held on Wednesday in Istanbul with the attendance of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

The TurkStream natural gas pipeline has a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters, out of which the first line will carry 15.75 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Turkish consumers.

The second line will carry another 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe via Turkey.

News.Az

News.Az