Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to join 8th Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum

The Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will participate in the 8th Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum.

Around 2000 participants representing more than 200 oil and gas companies including petroleum enterprises, scientific and research centers, Russian Academy of Sciences and Russian Academy of Natural Sciences institutes will join the forum, AzerTag reports.

The key topic of the Forum is "Oil and gas technologies and engineering education". Experts and participants will discuss major aspects of oil and gas industry development in Western Siberia such as searching for innovative ways in solving the issue of mature oilfields service, innovations development stimulation, providing the future of the industry with professionals and development of Arctic and Subarctic projects.

News.Az

