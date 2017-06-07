Azerbaijani expanding notion of terrorist and terror

Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan has amended the law on combating terrorism, APA reported.

According to Paragraph 3 of Article 1 of the law, a terrorist is one who, directly or indirectly, takes part in a terrorist activity as an organizer, instigator, assistant, or actor, or one who masterminds a terrorist act or attempts to carry it out or assists an organized criminal group with carrying out a terrorist activity.

The current version of the paragraph reads that a terrorist is one who takes part in the carrying out of a terrorist activity in any way.

According to another amendment to Paragraph 4 of the article, a terrorist organization is a group of people who, directly or indirectly, takes part in a terrorist activity as an organizer, instigator, assistant, or actor, or one who masterminds a terrorist act or attempts to carry it out or assists an organized criminal group with carrying out a terrorist activity or considers the option of terrorism probable in its activities.

The current version of the paragraph reads that a terrorist organization is an organization created for the purpose of carrying out terrorist acts or considering the option of terrorism probable in carrying out its activities. If a structural unit of an organization engages in terrorist activities with the permission of the management, the organization is considered to be a terrorist organization.

The amendments have been submitted for the plenary meeting of the parliament and will be tabled on June 13. 

News.Az


