Azerbaijani FIFA referees to control Bayern vs Copenhagen match in UEFA Youth League
Azerbaijani FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev will be in charge of the Bayern Munich U19 vs FC Copenhagen U19 match in Group A of the UEFA Youth League, News.az reports.
Masiyev will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Parvin Talibov and Rahman Imami. German Mikael Bacher will be the fourth official of the game.
The match will be played in Munich on November 29.