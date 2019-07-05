Azerbaijani fighter crowned world champion in Antalya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani fighter, world and European champion Vugar Azimov has become the winner of the World Mixed martial arts (MMA) Championship 2019 in Antalya, Turkey.

He secured gold in the 90kg weight class, after defeating fighters from Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan, AzerTag reports.

The tournament featured fighters from 14 countries.

News.Az

News.Az