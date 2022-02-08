Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani figure skater reaches next stage at Beijing 2022

Azerbaijani figure skater reaches next stage at Beijing 2022

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev has successfully performed at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, News.Az reports. 

The figure skater scored 84.15 points in the short program. He will next appear on the ice for free skate (long program) on February 10.

The winner of the tournament will be determined by the sum of points in both programs.


