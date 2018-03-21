Azerbaijani film "Down the river" displayed in Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Asif Rustamov's "Down the river" film was shown in Basel, Switzerland.

The Western European bureau of Report News Agency informs that the film was shown at the initiative of the Friends of Azerbaijan Association in Switzerland within the framework of the Cinema Querfeld Festival.

Chairman of the Friends of Azerbaijan Association in Switzerland Arzu Aliyeva told the bureau that the Azerbaijani films are demonstrated within the Cinema Querfeld Festival for five years: "Our films are shown in Azerbaijani with German subtitles."

"During demonstration of "Nabat" film, we have informed the audience about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, complicated geopolitical situation in the region," she said.

Cinema Querfeld Festival was established on the basis of volunteerism criteria with the joint efforts and organizational support of diaspora organizations based in Basel Canton of Switzerland and has been watching with great interest for 13 years.

News.Az

