Azerbaijani finance minister meets with South Korean ambassador

Azerbaijan's Finance Minister Samir Sharifov has met with the South Korean Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Lee Eun Yong, News.az reports.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the high level of Azerbaijani-South Korean relations, and it was stressed that Korean companies are successfully operating in agricultural, infrastructure, and other priority areas in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Lee Eun Yong noted that due to its economic potential and geographical location, Azerbaijan is important not only for the region but also in terms of economic cooperation and transit opportunities between Europe and Asia. The ambassador also added that his country pays great attention to the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

The South Korean ambassador also noted the interest of Korean companies in participating in projects implemented on Azerbaijan's liberated territories. He added that he would make efforts to further expand bilateral cooperation.

It was noted at the meeting that both countries have common historical features and similar experiences in the elimination of destruction and carrying out construction and restoration work in the post-war period.

Furthermore, the importance of studying the Korean experience in the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, including in the fields of infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and the use of the latest technologies, was mentioned.

In conclusion, Samir Sharifov congratulated the ambassador on the choice of the city of Incheon to host the 56th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on May 1-5 this year, which is considered one of the most prestigious events in the financial and business circles of the world. He also expressed confidence in the successful holding of this prestigious event by the country.

News.Az