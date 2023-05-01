Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani finance minister to attend meeting of ADB’s Board of Governors

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani finance minister to attend meeting of ADB’s Board of Governors

Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov will take part in the 56th meeting of the Asian Development Bank`s (ADB) Board of Governors, which will be held in South Korea, News.Az reports.

The theme of this year's annual meeting is "The Rebirth of Asia: Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Reform."

About 5,000 people will participate in the event, including ministers of finance, central bank governors, senior officials, representatives of the private sector, international organizations and organizations of civil society, youth, academic community and the media.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      