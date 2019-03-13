Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva sends letter of congratulation to Pope Francis

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has sent a letter of congratulation to His Holiness Pope Francis on the anniversary of his Papal Inauguration, Trend reports.

In her letter, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva hailed the high-level relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, expressing hope that bilateral cooperation will continue to contribute to the strengthening of interreligious and intercultural dialogue and protection of the global cultural heritage.

News.Az

