Moscow-detained Azerbaijani fitness trainer freed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli, detained at Moscow airport at Armenia's request, has been freed, his Lawyer Alakbar Garayev said.

Zeynalli will return to Azerbaijan today.

Note that Kamil Zeynalli reported about the detention in Moscow on his Instagram account. He claimed that he was detained and taken to the police station at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on his way back to Baku. He noted that according to the Russian police officers, he was detained because Armenia had put him on the international wanted list.

News.Az