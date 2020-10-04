Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani flag hoisted in post where National Hero Mubariz Ibrahimov destroyed Armenian forces (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani flag hoisted in post where National Hero Mubariz Ibrahimov destroyed Armenian forces (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in the post where the National Hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov fought alone on June 18, 2010, and destroyed a large number of Armenian forces, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence told News.Az

“The flag of Azerbaijan is already waving at this post,” the ministry noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      