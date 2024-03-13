Azerbaijani FM and Greek deputy FM talk regional matters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou, who is on a visit to the country, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az

According to the information provided by the ministry, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece on bilateral and multilateral platforms, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and regional issues.

News.Az