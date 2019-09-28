Azerbaijani FM attends 43rd meeting of Group of 77

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attended the 43rd meeting of the Group of 77 (G-77), which Azerbaijan joins as 135th member of organization, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Speaking at the G77 meeting, the minister thanked the members of the Group for their valuable support and expressed special thanks to Palestine for the excellent stewardship of Azerbaijan’s inquiry for admission to the Group.

“We have just become a part of the world’s biggest alliance of states after the United Nations gathered together to advance the universal cause of economic and social development,” he added.

Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to the noble mission of the Group of 77 on ensuring sustainable development through the promotion of economic cooperation.

"In light of the processes of globalization and deepening interdependence among economies, strengthening South-South cooperation has become a major imperative both as a development strategy and as a means for ensuring that developing countries participate fully in international economic relations, which is one of the key objectives of the United Nations and essential component of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development", the Minister said.

"As you might probably know, the Republic of Azerbaijan will host the next Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement on 25-26 October 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan where we will assume the chairmanship of the Movement for upcoming three years. One of our chairmanship priorities will be to revitalize the coordination mechanism of NAM-G-77, namely the Joint Coordination Committee, in order to build a better synergy between two biggest groups of countries within the United Nations", said Mammadyarov.

