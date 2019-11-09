Azerbaijani FM: "Azerbaijan considers ECO as one of the important platforms of regional cooperation"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan considers ECO as one of the important platforms of regional cooperation in our bigger neighborhood. We certainly attach high importance to further development of economic and trade ties. We do so politically because this is our political will" stated Elmar Mammadyarov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan during his speech at the Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organisation, the Ministry told APA.

"First of all, I would like to greet all participants and express my utmost gratitude to our dear host, my brother Mevlut Çavuşoğlu and his devoted team from Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for having all of us here in beautiful Antalya. I hope our meeting will produce an interesting exchange of opinions on where we stand and where we should be going during the near future.

I also would like to use this opportunity to convey our gratitude to the ECO Member States and Secretary-General for their participation at the 18th Summit of the Non-Alignment Movement recently held in Baku, Azerbaijan. It was the success, and I am proud we did it also as ECO. NAM Summit also served as a high platform for us to connect to the bigger world out there. The next three years of our chairmanship in NAM will be very important not only for us but also for all of us - ECO member states. Therefore ECO should use it for its own benefit. The economic dimension of our NAM chairmanship will be of special importance, therefore I call all of you to support our chairmanship and think about ideas and proposals to work out priorities. Our cooperation and synergy with G77 will be also very important, as Azerbaijan just became its member most recently.

