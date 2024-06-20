Azerbaijani FM briefs EU commissioner on preparations for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra to discuss cooperation in implementing Azerbaijan’s initiatives to combat climate change and preparations for COP29, the Foreign Ministry reports.

Bayramov informed the EU Commissioner about the main directions and priorities of his country within the framework of its presidency of COP29, the work carried out at the domestic and international levels, as well as activities related to preparations for COP29.For his part, Hoekstra emphasized the importance of the work done by Azerbaijan during its COP29 presidency.The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az