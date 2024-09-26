Azerbaijani FM briefs Swiss official on Baku-Yerevan normalization process

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting took place on the margins of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az. The meeting highlighted the pivotal role of high-level reciprocal visits and ongoing political dialogue in expanding the scope of bilateral relations.Minister Bayramov briefed Ignazio Cassis on the preparatory process for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.He also provided a detailed update on the current post-conflict situation in the region, including the threats posed by landmines and the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Bayramov stressed that Armenia's continued territorial claims in its legislation and the country’s rapid militarization are key threats to the region’s sustainable peace-building efforts..The sides also exchanged views on the other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

News.Az