Azerbaijani FM calls for international action to address issue of missing persons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, met Monday with Kathryne Bomberger, Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP).

The meeting explored the issue of Azerbaijanis, who went missing during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the current situation in finding and identifying missing persons, as well as international collaborative efforts, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the problem of "missing persons" has always been in the spotlight, adding that about 4,000 Azerbaijanis, including civilians, children and women, went missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression in the early 1990s.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan has been organizing international conferences since 2023 to raise awareness on this matter, and that the Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons has played an active role in this regard.

The minister stressed the importance of mobilizing international efforts in addressing the issue of missing persons.

Minister Bayramov underscored the significance of clarifying the fate of missing persons, given its importance both in terms of the rule of law, justice and normalization of relations in the post-conflict period, stressing the pivotal role of the international community in this issue.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov noted that 23 mass graves have been discovered in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories so far.

The FM also underlined that simultaneously, the mine threat seriously impedes the search for missing persons.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az