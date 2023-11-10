Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM embarks on working visit to Saudi Arabia

On November 10, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Saudi Arabia, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry, within the framework of the visit, the minister will participate in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).


