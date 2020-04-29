Azerbaijani FM, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus discuss relevant issues over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 29 April 2020, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar.

The sides had a general exchange of views about the current situation in the region, as well as in the EU member states in light of fighting global pandemic and noted the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in this regard.

During the conversation, the sides especially discussed the current situation in the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor about the recent video-conference meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, noted that the format and agenda of the negotiations remain unchanged.

He emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, and the related UN Security Council resolutions, including the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the return of the internally displaced persons to their homes and properties.

News.Az