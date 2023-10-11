Azerbaijani FM, EU’s special representative discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday received the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, issues of normalization of relations between the two countries, the current situation in the region, as well as steps taken for the reintegration of the Armenian population in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region.

Bayramov stressed that the Azerbaijani side is interested in the positive outcome of the meetings on the peace agenda held through the mediation of international partners, including the EU. He noted that after 30 years a historical opportunity has emerged to ensure peace and stability in the region. In this context, it was emphasized that the Armenian side should refrain from revanchist statements and slanderous campaigns against Azerbaijan.

Bayramov also informed Toivo Klaar about the work carried out for the reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan and noted that the process of their registration through the created electronic portal continues. It was also stressed that the departure of Armenian residents from the territory of Azerbaijan is not related to any forced resettlement and the visits of UN officials to the region and the statements made afterwards are vivid examples of this.

News.Az