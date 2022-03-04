Azerbaijani FM, Executive Director of UNCDF hold meeting (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) Priti Sinha on March 4, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Welcoming the Executive Secretary of the Fund, the Foreign Minister noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with various UN institutions, and the country is ready to evaluate the possibilities of cooperation with UNCDF.

The minister drew attention to the fact that in the first years of independence, Azerbaijan faced the occupation factor, as a result of which it became the country with the largest number of internally displaced persons in the world in relation to the population.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that during the pandemic, Azerbaijan provided assistance to 80 countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister also spoke about the assistance provided by Azerbaijan within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine last week.

The head of the Foreign Ministry also provided information on the current situation in the region, the work carried out by Azerbaijan to restore and reconstruct the liberated territories, in connection with which interest was expressed in cooperation with the UNCDF.

The Executive Secretary of the Fund expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome and congratulated the country on the 30th anniversary of independence, as well as on the 30th anniversary of establishing relations with the UN. She spoke about the mission of the organization she represents, the projects implemented at the international level, and the prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijan and noted that the organization cooperates and helps 46 countries of the world in various directions, including the development of local infrastructure, small and medium-sized businesses, digital development, etc.

Interest was expressed in establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Fund, and an exchange of views took place on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az